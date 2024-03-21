US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.53

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 559134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

