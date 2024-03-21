VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lowered by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,789 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 5.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 32,571,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,747,563. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

