Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VUG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $345.96. 780,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,484. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

