Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $345.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,484. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

