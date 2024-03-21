Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,517. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.