Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 339,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 7,564,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

