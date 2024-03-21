Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $481.45. 5,041,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,311. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.