Venus One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.12 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $256.13 million and $57.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $16.35 or 0.00025004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,662,155 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.