Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 60323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,187,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

