Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Up 1.6%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)'s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.09. 68,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 129,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

