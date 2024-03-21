Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $16.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.20. 371,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,918. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.74 and a 1 year high of $441.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

