Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 153,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 933,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 427,465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

