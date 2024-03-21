WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,190,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,219 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $42.74.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

