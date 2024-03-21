Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Up 0.7%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 7,395,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 17,031,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of £30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

