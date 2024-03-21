Xai Price Hits $1.26 on Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $350.31 million and $47.66 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.19187369 USD and is up 16.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $59,357,943.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.