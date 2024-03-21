Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,551,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,596% from the previous session’s volume of 91,493 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.