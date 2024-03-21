Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,551,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,596% from the previous session’s volume of 91,493 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

