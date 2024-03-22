14,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 84,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,959. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
