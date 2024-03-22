185 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

