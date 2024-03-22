3,186 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

