3,540 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 1,318,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,854. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

