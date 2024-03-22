4,063 Shares in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th.

(Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.