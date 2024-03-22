5,987 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 23,190,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,123,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

