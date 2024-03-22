5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.55. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 40,901 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2703349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

