784 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,761,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

