922 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.12. The company had a trading volume of 906,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average of $223.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

