ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.34

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $47.87. ABB shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 117,468 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBNY shares. TD Cowen lowered ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

ABB Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ABB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

