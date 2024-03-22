Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.37 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $163.68 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007233 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,983.51 or 0.99976579 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011487 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00155292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.17229415 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $16,530,315.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

