Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

