Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.93. 174,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,780. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $270.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

