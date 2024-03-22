Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.47. 4,084,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.