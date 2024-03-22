ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 7.1%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.