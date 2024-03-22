Advisor Resource Council Takes $2.08 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $327.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,195. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

