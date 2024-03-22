Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells $352,428.15 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $352,428.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $273,197.73.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,987,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 51,896,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 96,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.