Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.30. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 25,684 shares changing hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

