Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.7%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 352.50 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.49). 928,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 244,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.52).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.35) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of £397.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,895.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

