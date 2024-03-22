Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.19) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.44). 6,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($24.57).
Alpha FX Group Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,920 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,920.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.
