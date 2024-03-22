American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.65

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.55, with a volume of 1963180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.