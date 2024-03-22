Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Americas Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.88% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.