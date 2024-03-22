Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599.90 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 587.50 ($7.48). Approximately 1,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.45).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £245.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,406.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.54.

About Andrews Sykes Group

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.