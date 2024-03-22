Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.70. Angi shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 395,770 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.