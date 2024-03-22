Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,557.53

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.53 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,945 ($24.76). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,926 ($24.52), with a volume of 691,332 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.51) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.62).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.7 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,995.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,756 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,328.36%.

Insider Activity at Antofagasta

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,972.25). 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.