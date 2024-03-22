Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $114.09 million and $6.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00083410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.