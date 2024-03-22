Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.99. 2,271,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

