Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $6,070,260.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $306.50. 2,379,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

