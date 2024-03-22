Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $734.86 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $734.86 million and $29.39 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,406,364,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,598,638,135 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

