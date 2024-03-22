Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 143,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 148,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,325. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atomera

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.