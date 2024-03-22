AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,164,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,227,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

