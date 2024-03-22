Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.05

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.05 and traded as high as C$9.94. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 9,631 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.06.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$169.27 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2584541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

