AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Eric S. Gould Sells 2,100 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO traded up $28.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,239.06. 101,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,285. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,866.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,680.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

