Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.43

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.38, with a volume of 183899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
